Shehnaaz Gill-Vicky Kaushal's cute moment from Diwali bash, see INSIDE photos from Ramesh Taurani's party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Vicky Kaushal-Shehnaaz Gill pic from party

Shehnaaz Gill had the chance to meet Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash, which was hosted by the producer in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The who's who of the film industry graced the event with their presence and the images of the Bollywood celebrities have been going viral on social media. Vicky, who made a dazzling entry at the bash with his wife Katrina Kaif, was seen posing all smiles in the pictures Shehnaaz posted on Instagram recently.

Punjabis meet at Diwali bash

Shehnaaz and Vicky clicked some adorable photos at Ramesh Tauranis's Diwali bash. Vicky looked dashing in a navy blue kurta and pyjama and Shehnaaz opted for a sequin saree in black colour. Their candid moments are worth a thousand words and fans are showering love on their pictures together. Shehnaaz wrote in the caption, "Hun bani na gal ….. 2 punjabi ek frame vch (sic)." The photos gave gone viral among fans of Shehnaaz and Vicky.

Read: Who is Kantara director-actor Rishab Shetty? Net worth, best and upcoming movies, career, family

Inside photos from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash

Ramesh Taurani's bash saw the likes of Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aayan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu and many more. Photos of the celebrities that were shared from inside the venue have been going viral and show how much fun everyone had at the Diwali party.

Read: Diwali 2022: Bollywood inspired kurta styles for men to amp up the festive look

Recently, Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana also hosted a Diwali bash for their film industry colleagues.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie has been postponed to Eid 2023 release. Vicky has been busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, the biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He will be seen opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Mera Naam.

Latest Entertainment News