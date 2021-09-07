Shehnaaz Gill's brother, father remember Sidharth Shukla with old photo, fans ask 'how is Sana now'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YOURSRAJAT00 Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's paring was one of the most loved pairs on social media. Fans lovingly called them 'SidNaaz' and rooted for the couple at every step. After Sidharth Shukla's shocking demise on Sept 2, while everyone mourned the actor's death almost felt concerned about Shehnaaz. Pictures of the devastated actress after Sidharth's death also broke many hearts. Days after the actor passed away, Shehnaaz's family shared heartfelt posts on social media remembering the late actor.

While her brother Shehbaz Badesha posted a picture of Sidharth and called him 'Sher', his father Santosh Singh Sukh posted a selfie with the Bigg Boss 13 winner writing, "Vishwas nahin ho raha.. Tum hamesha Dil mein rahoge (Can't believe this. You will always stay in our hearts)."

Their posts instantly prompted fans to check on Shehnaaz, the actress who was lovingly called 'Sana' during her stay in Bigg Boss 13. "How is sana bhai?" asked a user in the comment section. While another said, "Shehnaaz kaisi hai bhai". A third user said, "please take care of sana, is she eating well and getting sleep?"

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who have never openly spoken about their relationship. Post Sidharth's death, the media was abuzz with the poignant story that they were planning to tie the knot in December this year. If these reports are to be believed, they were already engaged and had started preparing for their wedding. According to media reports, SidNaaz had conveyed their decision to ther families and preparations for the wedding had started. The families were in touch with a Mumbai hotel for the three-day wedding festivities. The decision was known only to a few people and it was kept a closely guarded secret.

A popular face on television, Sidharth died at the age of 40 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on Sept 2. His mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital followed by postmortem. The last rights took place in Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Friday.

