RIP Sidharth Shukla: Here's what actor's mother said post his death

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARAN_SIDHARTH_LOVE Sidharth Shukla with his mom

Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise was a heartbreaking moment for everyone. As everybody mourned the actor's death, they couldn't help but grieve for his mother who lost a loving son. Sidharth's fans, friends and colleagues empathised with the actor's mother Rita Shukla and prayed for strength for her to bear the loss. On Monday, the family organised a prayer ceremony for the actor. Paras Chabbra who was seen with Sidharth in Bigg Boss 13 took to social media to share a glimpse from the prayer meeting.

The prayer meet for Sidharth Shukla was conducted by sisters of Brahma Kumaris. Paras shared a short video clip featuring Brahma Kumaris sister Shivani, where she revealed what the late actor’s mother Rita Shukla said after Sidharth's death. When Shivani spoke to Sidharth’s mother, she just said two words, “Om Shanti”

Sharing the video, Paras wrote, "Rita aunty more power to you aur Ye sunne ke baad i got some power… Thank you for this beautiful satsang… #shukriyasidharth"

Those who remember 'Bigg Boss 13' would recall the episode where Rita Shukla appeared on the show and won people's hearts by being the doting mother to her son Sidharth.

On Friday, she appeared at the Oshiwara crematorium a shadow of her 'Big Boss 13' self, shattered by her son's death. Sidharth's fans, however, seem to have adopted the grieving mother Rita Shukla on social media. For some time, in fact, the hashtag #RitaMaa was trending on Twitter. There was an outpouring of empathy for her.

Fans remembered the 'Bigg Boss 13' episode where Rita Shukla appeared in a 'family special' in 2019, advising her son to dress well, comb his hair and spread happiness -- like any concerned mother would.

For the past days, though, she has been receiving and accepting the condolences of a slew of Bollywood personalities, such as Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Rakhi Sawant, Asim Riaz, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Prince Narula, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya, among many others, at her home in Mumbai.