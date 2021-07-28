Shehnaaz Gill sets the temperature soaring with latest photos from Daboo Ratnani photoshoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill sets the temperature soaring with latest photos

Shehnaaz Gill, known for winning hearts with her charismatic personality in Bigg Boss 13, is riding high on success. There is hardly any day when the Punjabi actress and singer isn't ruling the social media trends. Other than mesmerising her fans (Shehnaazians) with her sassy videos, the actress set the temperature soaring with her latest pictures. Shehnaaz posed for ace celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani recently and her BTS videos had left the fans excited. Now, the diva has shared her killer look from the shoot and set the internet ablaze.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share her scintillating pictures from the Daboo Ratnani photoshoot. She wrote, "Life is like a rainbow... You need both Rain & Sun to make its colours appear... Be the Rainbow in people's life." The actress looks breathtaking in the picture. Donning a white shirt, paired with colourful pants, Shehnaaz is a vision to behold with those sultry expressions. Have a look at the pictures here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill raises the mercury with the latest pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill raises the mercury with the latest pics

Last month, BTS pictures of Shehnaaz from the photoshoot had gone viral. Soon after which Daboo Ratnani had shared another sneak peek into the photoshoot with a teaser. He had also shared a 15-second teaser video with the Punjabi singer-actress in which her face was not visible.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill raises the mercury with the latest pics

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZGILL Shehnaaz Gill raises the mercury with the latest pics

Shehnaaz Gill is on a roll. She has been endorsing multiple brands on social media and has also been seen in music videos after gaining huge popularity in Bigg Boss. Her relationship with BB13 winner Sidharth Shukla also keeps ruling the headlines every now and then. The two have been seen in a couple of music videos including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She wrapped the shooting of the film in Canada earlier this year. It will hit the theatres on Dussehra this year. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Shehnaaz also has a couple of music videos coming up with Bigg Boss 13 winner and rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla. One is said to be a song by Shreya Ghoshal called Habit.