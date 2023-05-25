Shahid Kapoor took Rs 40 crore fees for Bloody Daddy? Ali Abbas Zafar reacts 'you said less...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shahid Kapoor; Shahid Kapoor with Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra

After blockbusters like Jab We Met, Kabir Singh and Haider, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is currently exploring the world of OTT. He said his upcoming movie "Bloody Daddy" has been developed with the idea of providing the big screen experience on an OTT platform. The actor, who attended the trailer launch event along with Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, addressed claims that he has hiked his fee post Kabir Singh’s success and is charging Rs 40 crore for Bloody Daddy.

He looked pretty shocked and jokingly asked the scribe to give him that amount of money and he will do his film. Director Ali Abbas Zafar also joked and added, "You said less." The actor was then asked if Bloody Daddy makers were able to break even the budget of the film through the streaming rights when he said, "Nahi Sir, humne sabko bhade mein leke Jio ko free mein de diya picture." Adding to Shahid's reply, the makers said that the streaming platform paid them whatever was essential. "Jitna zaroorat hai, utna OTT de raha hai."

Following this, Shahid replied, "Acha Dekho, yahah pe jo teen log baithe hai, kya hum dukhi lagre hai? Are we looking unhappy, please tell us? Mathematics pe matt ghuso."

Written by Zafar and Aditya Basu, the movie follows the story of Sumair (Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram’s white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops – all during one fateful night. It also features Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

Bloody Daddy marks the first collaboration between Ali Abbas Zafar and Shahid Kapoor. Sharing his experience of working with Zafar, the actor said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast. He added, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorise things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast."

'Bloody Daddy' will stream from June 9 on Jio cinema.

Latest Entertainment News