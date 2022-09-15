Sara Ali Khan on playing grandmom Sharmila Tagore: 'She's so graceful, don't know if I am'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is often seen talking about her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and recently, she spoke about playing her on-screen if a biopic is made on Sharmila. The 'Atrangi Re' actress, while answering a question asked by her fan on portraying her grandmother in her biopic, said that it is not easy to match her grace while portraying her in a biopic. "She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful," replied Sara.

Tagore is known for her remarkable performances in movies such as Shakti Samanta's 1964 hit 'Kashmir Ki Kali', her chemistry with Rajesh Khanna was also liked by the audience in the films like 'Aradhana', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem' and others.

During a live show on Roposo, Sara said she does not talk to her grandmother much about her films and works. "I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should," she said. ALSO READ: Nude photos of Ranveer Singh allegedly showing private parts are morphed, actor tells Mumbai Police

On the work front, Sara is set to star in Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Besides this, she will also star in Gaslight, which is helmed by Pawan Kriplani.

Apart from this, the actress has been in news after she was spotted having dinner with cricketer Shubman Gill. A video showing Sara and Shubman having dinner at B-town's favourite go-to-place, Bastian, went viral on social media. The footage appeared amid reports that the cricketer had ended his relationship with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar. ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan wishes 'badi amman' Sharmila Tagore, shares photos from birthday celebrations

Sara previously dated Kartik Aaryan. The duo was reportedly dating while they were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal 2'. They broke up soon after. In a recent conversation, Karan Johar confirmed that Sara-Kartik's love story began from the 'Koffee With Karan' couch.

