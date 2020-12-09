Sara Ali Khan wishes 'badi amman' Sharmila Tagore, shares photos from birthday celebrations

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARAALIKHAN95 Sara Ali Khan wishes 'badi amman' Sharmila Tagore

Actress Sara Ali Khan had the cutest birthday wish for her 'badi amman' Sharmila Tagore. On Tuesday, the Bollywood veteran actress Sharmila Tagore turned 76 and the Kedarnath actress gave fans a sneak peek into her grandmother's birthday celebration. Sara took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of her with Sharmila Tagore from the birthday celebrations with a sweet birthday wish. "Happy happy Birthday Badi Amman. Thank you for being my pillar of support, guiding force and inspiration. I love you lots," she wrote.

In the 'all-smiles' capture, the 25-year-old actor looked gracious posing with her beautiful grandmother Tagore who is seen donning a dark red suit with a black jacket and a white clutch. Whereas, Sara donned a pastel peach sharara suit, with open hair and no-makeup look. Both the stars complemented the picture with their radiant smiles, where the 'Happy Birthday' balloons can be seen aggregating the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan's post garnered more than four lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Earlier in the day, Tagore's family members including Kareena, Soha Ali Khan and many stars extended birthday wishes to the evergreen actor over social media.

Daughter Soha Ali Khan shared throwback pictures from Sharmila Tagore's birthdays over the years and said, "We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon"

On the other hand, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a yesteryear picture of the veteran actress. The monochrome picture shows Sharmila in a black outfit. She wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law."

Last year, Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with daughter Soha and her family in Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, famous for its tiger reserve.

