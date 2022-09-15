Nude photos of Ranveer Singh allegedly showing private parts are morphed, actor tells Mumbai Police

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Nude photos of Ranveer Singh landed the actor in controversy. Multiple cases were registered against him with many slamming the actor for posing naked for a magazine. He was grilled by the Mumbai Police in the case. In the midst of all this, allegedly some nude photos of the Bollywood actor showing private parts also emerged on social media. As per the latest reports, Ranveer has claimed that those photos were morphed.

As per a report in PTI, the actor in a statement to Mumbai Police said that the said photos are morphed and he did not upload them among the seven images that were shared on social media. If this turns out to be true, the actor might get a clean chit in the case.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his `nude' photographs which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him had been morphed. He denied that this photograph was among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said. The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear. "We have sent the photos to a forensic science laboratory to ascertain if they had been morphed," said the official.

Singh's nude photos were carried by the 'Paper' magazine and later shared by him on social media -- sparking a national controversy.

Last month, the Mumbai Police had recorded the statement of the Bollywood actor in the July 2022 nudity and obscenity case lodged against him. He was grilled by a team of Mumbai Police for over two hours.

The police had summoned him for his version in the case after an NGO and a woman activist Vedika Chaube lodged a complaint of obscenity after the nude photos were published in a foreign magazine.

The Mumbai-born Singh, 37, has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 292, 293, 509 and the IT Act, pertaining to the sale of obscene books, objects to young people, word, gesture or acts intended to insult modesty of a woman, and other related charges based on the NGO and Chaube's plea.

