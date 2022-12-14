Sara-Aditya to Disha Patani & Sidharth Malhotra: New Bollywood Pairs to look forward in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE New Bollywood Pairs to look forward in 2023

While film buffs eagerly wait for big-screen entertainers featuring superstars, they also look forward to seeing their favorite actors’ pair alongside popular stars and witnessing their sizzling chemistry. In 2023, Hindi cinema will see several new pairs acting in films of different genres and we never know if we get our new-age Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol or Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon! From Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani- Sidharth Malhotra to Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, let's take a look at the new B-town pairs who will set our screens ablaze in 2023!

Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal – Laxman Utekar’s untitled next

While it is usual for Sara Ali Khan’s fans to shower their immense love on her, they have now got her look with Vicky Kaushal from Laxman Utekar's highly anticipated film, which has created more anticipation for the fresh pairing on screen.

Prabhas & Kriti Sanon – Adipurush

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of B-town’s busiest actresses. She has been doing back-to-back films and will be seen sharing the screen space with the pan-India star Prabhas in their upcoming film Adipurush. This is the first time Kriti and Prabhas are joining hands for a project. The first glimpse of the mythological drama has their fans truly excited.

Prabhas & Shruti – Salaar

Prabhas and Shruti Haasan will be collaborating for the first time in the highly-anticipated drama, Salaar. Director Prashanth Neel has brought them together. She is playing the female lead in ‘Salaar’. The gangster drama featuring the pan-India star is a multilingual release.

Jacqueline Fernandez & Vidyut Jammwal – Crakk

While Jacqueline has featured in action blockbusters over the years, she will be seen pushing the envelope once again with her next ‘Crakk’ alongside the action superstar Vidyut Jammwal, directed by Aditya Datt.

Yami Gautam Dhar & Pratik Gandhi – Dhoom Dhaam

As interesting as the title, the movie directed by Aditya Dhar will feature Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi pair for the first time. It is an action comedy and fans of both the actors can’t wait to see their chemistry on the big screen!

Yami Gautam Dhar & Sunny Kaushal – Chor Nikalke Bhaga

Yami Gautam will also be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Kaushal for the first time in Chor Nikalke Bhaga. While Yami plays an air-hostess who plans a heist with her business beau (Sunny Kaushal), things turn out the other way as their plane gets hijacked. The teaser of the movie was full of thrill and adventure and this new pairing of Sunny and Yami definitely seems interesting.

Sara Ali Khan & Vikrant Massey – Gaslight

‘Gaslight’ marks the first collaboration between Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. While fans can’t wait to see the fresh pair, both Sara and Vikrant have shot for the film in exotic locations of Gujarat.

Sobhita Dhulipala & Aditya Roy Kapur – Night Manager remake

Reportedly a remake of Night Manager, the movie features the gorgeous Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Roy Kapur share the screen space for the first time. The Hindi adaptation directed by Sandeep Modi is amongst the most anticipated series of the year, more so because the BBC original is considered to be one of the best in the espionage space.

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen joining hands together on screen for the first time for Anurag Basu directorial 'Metro.. in Dino'. The makers have also roped in Pritam for the music. It will be great seeing two powerhouse young actors romancing on screen for the first time. The film will be going on floors soon.

Rashmika Mandanna & Ranbir Kapoor – Animal

With two heartthrobs of the nation – Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna sharing the screen space for the first time in ‘Animal’, the curiosity and excitement amongst the audience and their fans will certainly be sky-high. The leaked pictures from the movie featuring Rashmika and Ranbir has also been loved by one and all, as they can’t wait to see the chemistry between the two popular stars on the big screen next year!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Devarakonda – Kushi

Considered as the most popular pan-India stars, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda will surprise the audience and their fans with their next Telugu romantic comedy, Kushi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Malvika Mohanan – Yudhra

The first poster of their film Yudhra has piqued everyone’s curiosity as they can’t wait to see their Gen-X stars – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan sharing the screen space for the first time in Ravi Udyawar's directorial venture.

Shraddha Kapoor & Ranbir Kapoor – Luv Ranjan’s untitled next

The announcement of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor sharing the screen space for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s next has certainly got their fans excited. If that wasn’t enough, their leaked pics from the movie sets have resulted in huge excitement and anticipation. Recently, the makers also revealed the title of the film- Tu Jhootha Mai Makkaar.

Disha Patani & Siddharth Malhotra – Yodha

Bollywood’s hottest and fittest actress Disha Patani has been training hard in MMA and has increased her gym workout, while she is also busy rehearsing for some kickass action sequences, which can be expected from her in her highly anticipated next ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Disha Patani & Suriya – Suriya 42 (tentatively titled)

Disha Patani is elated to be a part of Tamil star Suriya’s next film tentatively titled ‘Suriya 42’. The hottest actress will share screen space with Suriya in the Siva directorial period drama. While nothing has been revealed about Disha’s character, Suriya seems to be portraying the character of a prince.

Alaya F & Rajkummar Rao- ‘Sri’

They’ll be seen on the screen for the first time together. Alaya F is one of the most promising actresses and Rajkummar has been known for his great acting skills. The film is a biopic on Srikanth Bolla who is a visually impaired industrialist and it’s going to be something to really look forward to in 2023.

Latest Entertainment News