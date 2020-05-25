Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEINGSALMANKHAN Salman Khan wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' by releasing his latest song Bhai Bhai. Watch video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan did not leave his fans disappointed on the festival of Eid. This is the reason why he has released his latest song titled Bhai Bhai , the video of which has been shared on the actor's YouTube channel. Year after year, Salman Khan been treating fans on Eid with the release of his films like 'Wanted,' 'Dabangg,' 'Sultan,' 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' This year was no different as his film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,' was supposed to hit the theatres but due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country, things took a different turn. But there's no need to worry as Bhaijaan's latest song is here and will serve as the 'Eidi' for everyone.

Announcing the latest track, Salman Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai".

The description of the song on YouTube reads, "A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!".

Watch the full song Bhai Bhai here:

This is not the first time Salman will be releasing a song as he has already launched two of them amid the lockdown-- 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Tere Bina.'

The 54-year-old recently announced his own grooming and personal care brand 'FRSH' which happens to be his latest offering to the brand world. He announced the same through a social media post which included a video with a caption reading, "Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha. Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe."

Amid the lockdown, he asked fans to donate food to the needy and was seen loading ration packets in tractors and bullock carts to be sent to villages near his Panvel farmhouse, where he has been since the lockdown started on March 25.

Watch 'Tere Bina' and 'Pyaar Karona' here:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage