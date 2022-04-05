Salman Khan to launch Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son in Bollywood? Actor claims in viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BHARTI SINGH, COLORS TV Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Salman Khan

Popular comedian Bharti Singh welcomed her first child, a baby boy with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on Sunday (April 3). While their fans are busy celebrating the good news, a three-month-old video of superstar Salman Khan promising the then-pregnant Bharti and her husband Haarsh the launch of their child in Bollywood is going viral on social media platforms.

The video clip is from Bigg Boss 15 when Haarsh and Bharti had come on the weekend episode of the show. In the clip, Haarsh is heard saying that since Bharti is pregnant, they will have their own finale before the grand finale of the show. Bharti then asks for Salman’s blessings and his farmhouse for the baby shower. Salman laughs and agrees to which Haarsh says, "Salman sir will agree to anything once you offer him, sweets." Haarsh and Bharti then say, "Sir, we want to launch our child, Karan Johar refused on our face. So, we said you will launch our child."

Bharti then jokingly pleads with Salman to launch their child. Salman plays along and says "Sure. I will launch your child."

Bharti had announced the arrival of their child on her Instagram handle and posted a picture from her maternity shoot. In the caption, she revealed, "It's a BOY."

Previously, on March 20, Bharti had shared beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. In an Insta post, the reality TV star posted a string of photos in which she radiated a pregnancy glow, wearing a ruffled rose-pink dress and flaunting her baby bump.

The comedian had announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's' by uploading a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai'. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

