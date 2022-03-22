Bharti Singh recalls tough shooting days: I had to make audience laugh while my mom was in hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAMLA6130 Bharti Singh and her mother

Comedian Bharti Singh, who is all set to embrace motherhood, has carved a niche for herself in the television world. Not only a great comedian but Bharti is also a fun TV show host. However, her journey of becoming a laughter queen hasn't been easy. She revealed that during her initial days, she had to make the audience laugh while her mother had to be admitted to an ICU after she developed an ulcer. For the unversed, Bharti started her career as a participant in the fourth season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.'

Recalling how she had to make people laugh while her mother was in the hospital with an oxygen mask on, Bharti said "When I did my first show, The Laughter Challenge, we were put up in a hotel. We were used to eating homecooked food so after eating hotel food for a while, my mother developed an ulcer. She was in the ICU and I was supposed to make people laugh. I had a shoot, it was the semi-finals. When I was sitting backstage… I had left my mom in the hospital with an oxygen mask on… I can only think of my mom’s state. I wondered, ‘I don’t know if I will win, I am not getting paid for this, I am just a contestant and I still have to make the audience laugh, what is this life? Is this how artists should live?’ I was just out of college at that point," she told RJ Siddharth Kannan.

"That’s when I learned, if you want to be an artist, you have to step out of the house leaving all your worries behind and focus on your responsibilities. You can’t tell on stage that I will make you laugh a little less because my mom is in the hospital," Bharti Singh added. ALSO READ: Bharti Singh radiates pregnancy glow in gorgeous maternity shoot

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh is expecting her first baby with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple has been receiving constant love and support from the fans ever since they announced the news. The to-be-parents are making sure to enjoy every moment of their beautiful new journey. For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot in 2017. They announced their pregnancy through the actress' YouTube channel called 'LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa's.' The couple uploaded a video titled 'Hum Maa Banne Wale hai.' Bharti Singh didn't realise she was pregnant for 2.5 months, says 'mote logon ka pata nahi chalta'