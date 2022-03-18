RRR first show: Will Ram Charan, NTR watch it in disguise with fans?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN RRR poster

Ram Charan and NTR, who admit that they have missed watching their own movies on the first day along with their fans, have heeded the advice of the film's helmer S.S. Rajamouli's son. Karthikeya, Rajamouli's son and an important member of the 'RRR' production team, seems to have come up with a fun plan for the duo to watch the movie along with their fans.

Ram Charan and NTR have been advised by Karthikeya to wear prosthetic makeup and appear in disguise so that no one identifies them during 'RRR' first-day-first-show.

Though the casual conversation seems to be a fun part of the extended promotion of the much-awaited film, if the actors decide to watch the movie with their fans, the theatre they choose for their appearance will have a crowd surge on its hands. This may result in a stampede or some other law-and-order complications, so the stars may finally abandon the idea.

Nonetheless, the buzz about their secret appearance has only pumped up curiosity about the movie. After getting postponed multiple times, the makers have finally fixed the release date for S.S. Rajamouli's directorial. It is officially the release month for the magnum opus, and hence the makers have braced up the promotional activities.

'RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt' is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-Indian movies, which is slated for a worldwide release on March 25.

'RRR' is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across north India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages.