Remember Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali from Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashma? Her BOLD pics will give you goosebumps

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIDHI BHANUSHALI Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Nidhi Bhanushali is still remembered as Sonu by many. The young girl managed to wowed everyone with her acting skills as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Nidhi might not be a part of the show anymore but she is a diva and a sensation for real. she has carved a place in the minds and hearts of people forever. Nidhi is winning hearts on social media by her latest sexy Bohemian style of fashion.

Following Nidhi's exit, Palak Sidhwani walked into her shoes as the new Sonu. Recently, Nidhi got into a candid conversation with the Times of India and opened up about life after TMKOC. She talked about her future plans and bond with TMKOC co-stars.

Nidhi revealed that she was not watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever since her exit. The actress revealed that she has not watched any episode of TMKOC since Palak took over. However, she shares a great bond with Palak and they are 'very good friends.' She also praised Palak, saying "'She is a lovely girl and we have hung out a couple of times."

Nidhi had quit the show to focus on her studies, she said "You cannot keep doing the same thing for your entire life. At some point, you have to decide that it is time to do something new and focus on other things."

Nidhi is a fashionista now, take a look at her pics here: