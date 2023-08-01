Rekha looks uber-chic; poses with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi & Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's get-together

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MANISH MALHOTRA Rekha posed with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others.

Manish Malhotra, who recently hosted a get-together for his friends at his residence in Mumbai, took to Instagram to share some inside pictures with his fans. He dropped a couple of group pictures which featured veteran actress Rekha, posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kushi Kapoor, and their close friends. He captioned the post, "Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love."

In the picture, Rekha looks uber-stylish in a black co-ord set paired with black-and-white headgear and cool shades. She twinned in black with Parineeti, Manish and Khushi. In the first photo, Rekha hugged Janhvi from behind as they stood next to Manish, who looked dashing as ever in his black tee. In the following photo, Rekha poses with Manish as the latter rested his hand on her shoulder. Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti, Khushi and Muskaan were also seen in the photo.

While Janhvi looked pretty as a peach in her white full-armed dress, Parineeti kept it simple in her all-black outfit. Khushi, on the other hand, opted for a black crop-top paired with blue jeans.

Soon after the designer posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. A user said, "I admire the way you love and take care of Janhvi and Khushi… you are a true friend of Sridevi." Another one, appreciating Rekha, wrote, "I love this new teen girl in town: Rekha."

Meanwhile, Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. She last appeared on the big screen with the Deol family in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ in which she was seen in a special appearance role.

