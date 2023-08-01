Deepika Padukone flaunts washboard abs in monochrome bikini, Ranveer Singh says 'warning would've...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone, one of the hottest celebrities, set the internet ablaze with her monochrome bikini. However, her husband Ranveer Singh’s comment caught the attention of the netizens. The actress dropped a stunning photo, flaunting her toned physique and left everyone including her husband-actor Ranveer Singh in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Fighter actress shared a photo in which she is seen wearing a monochrome print bikini which she styled with smokey eyes and a bun. "Once upon a time…Not so long ago…," her caption read. In no time, Ranveer Singh chimed in the comment section and wrote, "A warning would’ve been nice." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped fire emoticons. Bipasha Basu wrote, “Ooohhhh.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently went to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. After the actress missed the premiere of RRKPK, the couple was spotted on a film date together. The couple shared a video, wherein DP was seen imitating Rocky Randhawa and doing the hook steps of the song What Jhumka. ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone imitates Rocky Randhawa in viral video with Ranveer Singh | WATCH

Ranveer asked his wife to imitate his character from the film. And she does it. The video ends with her chuckling and telling Ranveer that only he can do it. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!." Deepika’s customised denim jacket stole the spotlight. She wore a blue denim jacket with her husband Ranveer Singh’s name initials ‘RS’ written on the front and his colourful image imprinted at the back. The actor completed her look with a white top, high-waist blue denim trousers, and oversized sunglasses. Ranveer, on the hand, opted for an all-black hooded sweatshirt, matching trousers, face mask, beanie cap, and sunglasses.

Directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa. However, Rocky and Rani can only tie the knot if they impress each other's parents. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

What's next for Deepika Padukone?

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ opposite Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin the film is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, she also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ opposite Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ: Kajol reveals how Shah Rukh Khan had a 'frozen shoulder' after DDLJ photoshoot

Latest Entertainment News