Deepika Padukone imitates Rocky Randhawa in viral video with Ranveer Singh | WATCH

Ranveer Singh has impressed his fans yet again and how! Singh as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts. And now Deepika Padukone also gave her verdict and 'loved' the film. After she missed the premiere of RRKPK, the couple was spotted on a film date together on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Singh took to Instagram and shared a video with Padukone wherein she was seen imitating Rocky Randhawa and doing the hook steps of the song What Jhumka. In the video, the couple can be seen seated in their car and dancing to What Jhumka. Singh asks his wife to imitate his character from the film. And she does it. The video ends with her chuckling and telling Singh that only he can do it.

Sharing the video, Singh wrote, "She LLLLLLLOVED it!!!."

On Saturday evening, Deepika Padukone was papped with Ranveer Singh wearing an oversized denim jacket that had Ranveer Singh's initials embroidered on it. The back of the jacket had the actor's face crafted.

Directed by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released on July 28. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and follows the love story of Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa. However, Rocky and Rani can only tie the knot if they impress each other's parents. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Aamir Bashir in key roles.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar dropped a fun BTS video from the film. The video gives glimpses of the prep before and after shots and features the cast including the veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Rana Daggubati, She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan in her pipeline.

