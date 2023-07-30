Enjoyed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Check out THESE Bollywood musical films

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bollywood musical films

Karan Johar is a genre in himself. With gigantic sets, pretty leads, stunning costumes, and addictive songs, the filmmaker is back as the director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Featuring Alia Bhatt as Ranu Chatterjee and Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa, the romantic drama released on July 28 and is winning hearts at the box office. Besides Bhatt's sultry ombre chiffon sarees, what grabbed eyeballs in the film is its songs, both soothing and peppy.

Johar is synonymous with great music in his films and this time he left no stone unturned to make fans shake a leg in theatres with songs like What Jhumka and Dhindhora Baje Rey. The film also had two romantic ballads—Tum Kya Mile and Ve Kamleya. Well, this is not the first time when Bollywood treated cinema buffs with such rich music. If you enjoyed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, take a look at some of the unforgettable musical Bollywood films.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the music has been composed by legendary Ismail Darbar, Anjan Biswas, and Mehboob Kotwal. Picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan, its song 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan' has been loved for generations. The songs in the film like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Nimbooda Nimbooda, Albela Sajan, Manmohini, and others beautifully depict the stages of love and heartbreak.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

When one thinks of a musical film by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham tops the list. And who can forget the iconic Suraj Hua Madham song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol? Crooned by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik, the song still remains to be one of the most romantic songs of Bollywood. Besides this, the romantic drama also gave dance numbers like You Are My Sonia, Bole Chudiyan, and Shava Shava. The music of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham has been composed by Sandesh Shandilya, Babloo Chakravorty, Aadesh Shrivastava, Lalit Pandit, Jatin Pandit

Dil Se

How can one not think of AR Rahman's genius in Dil Se? Mani Ratnam and Rahman's duo has never failed to impress the audience and Dil Se is a testament to it. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, and Preity Zinta, Rahman created the iconic song Chhaiya Chhaiya for the film. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh, the song has been etched in hearts and is a party staple.

Aashiqui 2

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in key roles, Aashiqui 2 turned out to be the breakthrough performances of Arijit Singh, Mithoon, Jeet Ganguly, Raju, and Ankit Tiwari. With songs like Tum Se Hi, Sunn Raha Hai, Meri Aashiqui, and several others, the film brought a new wave of music to Hindi cinema.

Rockstar

Written and directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar's songs are a testament to the musical brilliance Hindi cinema offers. AR Rahman, Neeraj Shridhar, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan created magic together. Songs like Katiya Karun, Aur Ho, Tum Ho, Kun Faya Kun, Sadda Haq, Hawaa Hawaa, and others just never get old.

