Loved Kohrra? Check out THESE five gripping Hindi crime-thriller series

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Kohrra

Randeep Jha's crime-thriller series Kohrra is receiving rave reviews from both the audience and critics. Starring Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky in the lead roles, Kohraa marks the return of Rachel Shelley to Hindi cinema after 22 years. The Netflix original follows the murder of a bridegroom and how two cops solve the mystery while dealing with turmoil in their personal lives.

Set in Punjab, Kohrra has been backed by Ravi Sarin, Vishakha Joshi, and Rohit Jayaswal. Gripping murder mysteries has always captivated cinema buffs. So, if you too loved Kohrra, we have collated a list of 5 mind-numbing Hindi crime series that will keep you on the edge till the end.

Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side

A forensic-exper-turned-teacher Nikhil Nair returns to the Central Bureau of Investigation to solve a case. However, he, along with his former mentor, gets caught in a game commanded by a brutal serial killer. Set in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Asur stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti in lead roles. It is streaming on JioCinema for free.

The Great Indian Murder

An infamous industrialist Vicky Rai is murdered at a party and the suspects are the guests. The Great Indian Murder stars Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, Raghuvir Yadav, and Paoli Dam in key roles. The series is loosely inspired by Vikas Swarup's bestselling novel Six Suspects and is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Bhaukaal

SSP Naveen Sikhera gets transferred to the crime city Muzzafar Nagar. Sikhera's only aim is to bust gangs and criminals. Starring Mohit Raina, Bidita Bag, and Pradeep Nagar, the web series is streaming on MX Player.

Pataal Lok

A police inspector Hathiram Choudhary gets a high-profile case. However, when he nabs four suspects the mystery unfolds and he learns about the dark realm of the underworld. Starring Jaydeep Ahlawat, Paatal Lok is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Aranyak

Two cops from two mismatched hill stations try to solve a puzzling murder. Starring Anna Ador, Raveena Tandon, and Parambrata Chatterjee, Aranyak is streaming on Netflix.

Also Read: Cinematograph Amendment Bill: Features, punishment for piracy, revamp of UA category and other details

Latest Web Series News