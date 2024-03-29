Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Family Star trailer, calls it 'mad fun', Vijay Deverakonda reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star trailer

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's Family Star will be released next month. Following its anticipation, the makers of the film released the trailer on Friday. Ever since the Family Star trailer was released, fans have had a hard time keeping their calm. The film looks entertaining from the trailer's point of view. Seems like the same follows for Vijay's remoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. The actor could not stop herself from praising the trailer. Be it Instagram or X, Rashmika left no social media profile to heap praises on the Family Star trailer.

Rashmika Mandanna called Vijay darling

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda remain in the news about their love life. Even though both of them have not confirmed their relationship, their close bond definitely forces fans to think otherwise. Both of them may call each other just good friends, but Vijay and Rashmika do not forget to cheer each other. Recently, Rashmika has also cheered the 'Khushi' actor. Recently, the trailer of Vijay Deverakonda starrer film Family Star has been released. Rashmika also liked the trailer of Vijay's film. The 'Animal' actress reshared the trailer of Family Star on X and wrote in the caption, "I wish darling Parashuram and Vijay Deverakonda all the best for Family Star."

Rashmika Mandanna further wrote, "It's coming on 5th April. I'm so excited. You guys definitely have a winner on your hands. Mrunal Thakur, all the best my love." Vijay Deverakonda has commented on this post of Rashmika. "The cutest," he wrote with a pink heart emoji. She also took to her Instagram stories to share the trailer and wish the team of Family Star.

About the film

Vijay Deverakonda's film Family Star is directed by Parashuram. Mrunal and Vijay will be seen together for the first time in the family drama. Family Star is being released on 5th April.

