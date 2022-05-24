Ranveer Singh poses for a pic inside elevator with Deepika Padukone and other Cannes jury members

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DEEPIKAPADUKONEFRANCE Ranveer Singh clicked at Cannes with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh has joined his wife Deepika Padukone as the latter continues her jury duty for the Film Festival's Competition category. A new pic of Ranveer with Deepika and other Cannes jury members is doing the rounds on social media and gives a hint of the fun times they had while together.

In the pic from inside the elevator, Ranveer is seen dressed in a pink suit and Deepika wears a white oversized shirt. Her hand is rested on Ranveer's shoulder as he clicks the selfie. One can also see Asghar Farhadi and Rebecca Hall having a wide laugh. The unseen image from Cannes was shared by one of the fan clubs on social media.

Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes hotness in shimmer black gown; see her bold pics here

Earlier, the couple attended a Dior event together and their pictures were shared widely on the internet. In the photos from the time, they were seen sharing a good laugh with Rebecca Hall. The candid moments from Cannes are worth a thousand words.

Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone adds a retro side green polka-dotted jumpsuit in her style file | PICS

Cannes, meanwhile, is going to become a regular mid-year holiday destination for Deepika and her husband as per Variety. Her jury service allows them access to the jury box in future years. "We just come here for two weeks, nobody needs to know," Deepika said. "Watch movies, sneak in, sneak out. We'll be like kids in a candy store."

On the movies front, Deepika has wrapped Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and is working on Project K by Nag Ashwin. Next up is the Indian remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

(With IANS inputs)