Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone exudes hotness in shimmer black gown; see her bold pics here

Deepika Padukone has been making heads turn with her unique and dynamic style statements during the Cannes Film Festival. Each time the leading lady walked down the red carpet, she proved to be better than before. The 'Om Shanti Om' actress's look on day 6 took the internet by storm as she looked every inch gorgeous. Deepika shared her jaw-dropping pictures on her Instagram story.

On the red carpet, Deepika donned a black Louis Vuitton sleeveless and embellished gown and exuded charm with her contagious smile. Her metallic outfit includes lace sleeves, a deep V-neck, a bareback, shimmering feather-like tassel throughout the dress, black sequins decoration, and a snug silhouette that hugs her body.

She looked stunning with her smokey makeup and her hair in a high messy bun. She complimented her appearance with Cartier's statement diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as matching black strappy stilettos.

Check out the pictures and videos from day 6 here:

Deepika has been acing the red carpet looks from day 1. From Sabyasachi's golden black saree to Louis Vuitton ensembles, Deepika left no stone unturned to make her mark as the jury member.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film 'Pathaan'. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, will also star John Abraham. She will also be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year.

-with ANI inputs