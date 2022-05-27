Ranbir Kapoor plays with a child in adorable video, Alia Bhatt's reaction is priceless

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt reacts to video of Ranbir Kapoor with a baby

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14. The couple has been busy with work ever since and has been trying to strike the perfect balance between work and personal life. Ranbir recently attended Karan Johar's birthday bash in Mumbai with his mother Neetu Kapoor but Alia gave it a miss. However, Ranbir made sure to make the most of the night with his industry colleagues in attendance.

Read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor mark one month of marital bliss; actress shares romantic pics

Meanwhile, Alia posted a video of Ranbir holding a baby in his arms and playing with him. The reels video shows Ranbir having a playful time with the baby and Alia was left impressed with how he was handling the toddler while also enjoying the moments with the little one. The song Kesariya, from the couple's upcoming movie Brahmastra, is played in the background of the video. Alia posted this video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Okay. This video is full vibe."

Alia and Ranbir have settled in Vastu building after marrying each other in a low-key ceremony.

Read: 'Say hi to my wife': Ranbir Kapoor introduces Alia Bhatt to his family in unseen wedding video

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, released a video preview of the much-anticipated film Brahmastra's first song Kumkumala. "Here's #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th", Rajamouli wrote as he shared the preview of the upcoming melodious song. Rajamouli is presenting the movie to the Telugu audience. In the new clip, there are some unseen glimpses of the movie featuring the lead pair of Ranbir and Alia.

The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Sid Sriram, captures the attention of all. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are impressive. Brahmastra is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films in recent memory. The socio fantasy film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The multilingual action film will be released worldwide on September 9, 2022, and also stars Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.