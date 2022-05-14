Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor mark one month of marital bliss; actress shares romantic pics from dinner party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's unseen pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was nothing less than a dream. It was intimate, sweet and memorable bringing friends and families together. As the couple completes one year of marital bliss today (May 14), Alia took to Instagram and shared some unseen romantic pictures with her dear husband. She simply dropped ballon, dancing girl and a cake emoji in the caption.

Take a look:

In a series of three pictures, the first one was from a couple's post-wedding festivity. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir both can be seen wearing red outfits. The other two pictures gave a glimpse of the newlywed's small dinner party which they hosted for their close friends and family. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar attended the bash.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family at Vastu on April 14. Their wedding festivities were a close-knit affair with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. After keeping it an absolute secret, Alia had shared the pictures from her D-day on her Instagram.

The star couple had been in a relationship for over 5 years. On the professional front, they both will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra.