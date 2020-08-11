Rana Daggubati, wife Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan puja at home. Photos go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBRITYS.CORNER Rana Daggubati, wife Miheeka Bajaj perform Satyanarayan puja at home

After actor Rana Daggubati tied the knot with his ladylove Miheeka Bajaj, the newlyweds performed Satyanarayan Puja at their house. The beautiful couple looked gorgeous as they took part in the rituals and get clicked with their family. The inside pictures of their post-wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet which was also attended by actor duo Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya. Rana's father Daggubati Suresh Babu and uncle Venkatesh Suresh can also be seen in the family pictures.

The pictures show Rana Daggubati looking handsome in white cotton pancha katta, while Miheeka steals the show in her green and gold handloom sari along with a bridal red dupatta and bangles. The duo is all smiles as they enjoy the rituals with their family. Check out the pictures here-

Superstars Samantha and Naga Chaitanya also attended the Satyanarayan Puja looking absolutely gorgeous. While Samantha rocked a green-colored simple saree with hair tied in a ponytail, Chaitanya looked dashing in white kurta pajama. A picture shows Chaitanya throwing flowers on wife Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a couple of photos from the puja and described her look. She wrote, "Handpicked, handcombed, and handwoven with devotion and love. A supple spinning of heritage Ponduru cotton woven into a perfect canvas by Andhra weavers. Embark on a new beginning rooted in the timeless Indian ritual of a perfect moment, the muhurtham of a marriage- presented by @taanbaan ... #taanbaan"

Actor Rana Daggubati and interior designer Miheeka Bajaj got married in an intimate ceremony in Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad over the weekend. The duo had three-day nuptials starting from haldi and mehendi ceremony attended by their family and close friends.

Miheeka wore a cream and golden lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, for the ceremony. Complementing the bride's trousseau, the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati sported a light golden dhoti-kurta. The wedding evening also saw Daggubati's industry friends in attendance, including Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun.

