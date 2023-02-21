Ram Charan leaves for US bare foot ahead of Oscars 2023; Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli arrive soon?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAMESH BALA Ram Charan

Ram Charan is already making his way to the US for the Oscars 2023, scheduled to take place on March 12. On Tuesday morning, the actor was spotted at Hyderabad airport, leaving for the international destination barefooted and in an all-black outfit. Ram Charan who happens to be a devotee of Lord Ayyappa, follows the ritual of remaining barefoot on fast days. Meanwhile, RRR song Naatu Naatu is nominated in the Best Original Song category at this year's Oscars.

Ram Charan grabbed attention for arriving barefoot, where he was escorted by his team. He wore a black ethnic outfit including kurta, pyjama and stole, which he teamed with matching black mask. Photos and videos of Ram Charan from the airport were shared online. While Ram was spotted alone, we are hoping to see Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli heading to the destination, soon.

Take a look:

Recently, Ram Charan left everyone in awe with his versatile dancing skills. The actor impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham, when he performed an 80-second long dance step in a single step leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

About RC15

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was announced in February 2021 and began its production in October 2021. The film reportedly stars Ram Charan in a dual role. The filming took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who primarily works in Telugu films, has expressed his wish to work in Hollywood. In an appearance on DP/30 series hosted by David Poland, Ram said, “Who doesn’t want to be a Hollywood actor?" He added, “The world is coming together, it’s becoming one, and I feel cinema is also going to be known as ‘global cinema’. It’s no longer Hollywood or Bollywood, all the woods are going to burn out. (There should be) exchange of culture, exchange of talent… I really want all your directors to experience us as actors, and I would like to do the same. It’ll be a great synergy.”

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam files FIR against MLA's son who manhandled him; Phaterpekar family issues statement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor win big at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival; Rekha, Rishab Shetty attend

Latest Entertainment News