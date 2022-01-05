Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Rajkummar Rao warns fans against fake email using his name to extort Rs 3 crore

Rajkummar Rao shared with his fans to not fall prey to fraudulent accounts on social media. He shared a screenshot of the email and stated, "#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don't know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people."

January 05, 2022
National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao took to social media to spread awareness among people about online money fraud and potential cyber crime. He warned about a fake email that was sent using his name in a bid to extort ₹3 crores. Taking to Instagram Stories, Rajkummar shared a screenshot of the email and stated, "#Fake guys please be careful of such fake people. I don't know anyone named Saumya. They are using fake email ids and managers to con people."

Rajkummar Rao gave a glimpse of the mail which read, "Hi Arjun, As per our last conversation to you and my manager Saumya, I hereby say that I agree to work in the said film titled Honeymoon package, which is being written by Mr Santosh Maskey and the director on the crew is Also Mr Santosh Maskey. As I am physically not present in Mumbai, I am sending this consent on mail."

"The process of signing and script narration, the hard copy of the mailed agreement would be done once we are in Mumbai. The agreement will come into effect only when the agreed signing amount of ₹3,10,000,00 (50% of the total fees) is credited to my bank account or as per My manager Saumya said you are giving me a 10,00,00 in cash and 3,00,000,00 by cheque. I am comfortable on 6th of January for the narration in Hyderabad Ramoji Studio. You, director & Producer, are invited here along with all above the mail, Regards, Rajkumar Rao."

Rajkummar married her ladylove Patralekhaa on November 15 in Chandigarh, in an intimate ceremony, after being in a relationship for 11 years. 

On the work front, Rajkummar has an impressive line-up of movies including Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film will also star Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. He will also reunite with Janhvi Kapoor for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' from Dharma productions. He also has a suspense thriller HIT - The First Case with Sanya Malhotra. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'HIT' and is helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

