Rahat Fateh Ali Khan pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on first death anniversary | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Sidhu Moose Wala

Renowned Pakistani qawwali singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has paid homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the Punjabi singer's first death anniversary. During one of his concerts in the US, the Pakistani musician known for singing hit Bollywood songs such as "Mann ki lagan", "Jiya dhadak dhadak", "Bol na halke halke" and "Dagabaaz re", dedicated popular qawwali "Akhiyan Udeek Diyan" to Moose Wala. Several videos of the concert are viral on social media.

Moose Wala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moose Wala. The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in a large number in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur. Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.

Sidhu Moosewala left for his heavenly abode on May 29, 2022. His untimely demise left the entire nation in a state of shock. Millions of fans were left disheartened after the tragic incident. After the demise, several celebrities have paid tribute to the late singer. He was assassinated in his black jeep just two weeks after his song titled 'The Last Ride' came out. The song was a tribute to legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, who met the same fate as Sidhu. It was like he told everyone the inevitability of it all. It was like he knew it all along. He was shot dead by attackers in Punjab's Mansa district. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police removed his protection, along with 424 others.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Amar Singh Chamkila teaser out: Netizens split over film's Punjabi flavor

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News