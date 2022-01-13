Prithviraj to KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt is set for a power-packed film calendar in 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt set for power-packed film calendar in 2022

Superstar Sanjay Dutt has been in the industry for decades now, time and again the actor has given the performance which has touched the hearts of the audience. The actor is expected to bring the same magic with his upcoming projects. While the fans have been eagerly waiting to see Dutt on the big screen the Covid19 virus has again played a spoilt sport with the theatres being shut and bringing a pause on film releases. The actor's first film, Prithviraj, was scheduled to release on January 21. However, looking at the increasing number of Covid cases and shut down of cinema halls, it has been postponed.

Talking about his upcoming projects Sanjay Dutt shares with a leading daily, "2022 initially had three releases for me and I was extremely excited and looking forward to it. However, with the current situation of a surge in cases, everything is up in the air and uncertain. While all three of my projects Shamshera, KGF2 and Prithiviraj are Magnum opuses and are made for big-screen experience but this can only be enjoyed when the covid 19 situation for the country is under control. Right now, I only hope that things get better for us, and for that people have to continue to take precautions and mask up."

Check out the list of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films in 2022-

KGF: Chapter 2

The superstar will be seen as an antagonist role of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2 and the first glimpse which the producers had revealed made it obvious how powerful it's going to be. The film is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 1'. Starring South star Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay). Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film will also feature Srinidhi Shetty in a lead role. The first instalment of the film was also directed by Neel.

Prithiviraj

Prithiviraj with Akshay Kumar is Sanjay Dutt's one of the most anticipated movies in 2022. Dutt will be playing the role of a blind man in the film. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, it will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The YRF film is based on Chahamana (Chauhan) dynasty king Prithviraj Chauhan and features an ensemble of Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt.

Shamshera

Shamshera will see Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor coming together under the umbrella of period action drama. The film, which went into production in December 2018, is currently under post-production and is scheduled to release on March 18.

Toolsidas Junior

Sanjay Dutt features in this film which will showcase the journey of a snooker champion. Written and directed by Mridul, Toolsidas Junior stars child actor Varun Buddhadev and Rajiv Kapoor alongside Dutt. The poster of the film describes it as an "exciting and inspiring sports drama" and also heightens the curiosity of the viewers with the tagline: "Bachcha hai, phaad dega".