Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha flaunt engagement rings amid roka rumours on May 13

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha flaunt engagement rings

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been ruling the headlines for their outings in and around the city. On Sunday, the duo stepped out for a dinner date and were clicked in Mumbai. While they have not officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent outings together is proof enough that they have been dating. Interestingly, Parineeti and Raghav also flaunted engagement rings as they were spotted after dinner.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reportedly getting engaged on May 13 in Delhi. However, ahead of the occassion, they were spotted wearing engagement rings. Check out the photos here-

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANIParineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha flaunt engagement rings

Some time ago, Raghav Chadha addressed the dating rumours. When he was asked about Parineeti, he said "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)."

On the other hand, Parineeti and Raghav were recently spotted watching an IPL match together at Mohali stadium. Fans at the stadium cheered for the duo and they were seen blushing.

It is speculated that their wedding may take place by the end of October this year. According to reports, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is complete. It was a family affair, and they are both overjoyed. The couple is expected to marry around the end of October this year. Parineeti and Raghav aren't in a hurry, and they both have work obligations to attend to before the wedding festivities begin."

Latest Entertainment News