Palak Tiwari REACTS to rumours of dating Ibrahim Ali Khan: I am focusing my energies on that

Palak Tiwari REACTS to rumours of dating Ibrahim Ali Khan

Palak Tiwari has again come under the scanner for her relationship with Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The two are rumoured to be dating but have never accepted or denied the speculations. Now, Palak Tiwari has finally revealed that she is not dating Ibrahim. The two young stars have frequently been spotted together at parties, concerts and dinner dates. When asked about her relationship, Palak told ETimes, "Shooting for two films has kept me very busy and content in life. It’s my sole focus, and it is an important year for me."

Palak Tiwari further added, "I don’t pay heed to these rumours as it is a part of the profession that I am in. I’d rather focus on my work. While love can never be calculated or predicted, at this stage, work is in first gear for me. Professionally, it’s a crucial time, so I am focusing my energies on that."

Earlier, when Palak was spotted hiding her face while leaving after a dinner date with Ibrahim, it was speculated that the duo is in a relationship, However, Palak later revealed the real reason of hiding her face. She told Siddharth Kannan, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

She added, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' While for Ibrahim, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

