Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan party together amid dating rumours. Check inside PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari, TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter, keeps making headlines for her sizzling pictures on social media. As much as she is in the news for her upcoming projects, Palak's dating life also intriques the fans. It was rumoured that the diva is dating Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim when the photos of the duo went viral on the internet. On Sunday, Palak and Ibrahim again topped the trends as they attended a concert together. The duo were seen at Post Malone's concert in Mumbai, twinning in black.

The photos of Palak and Ibrahim went viral on the internet in which they can be seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured beau Orhan Awatramani. While there are no pictures of them together, they can be seen posing with their friends. Not just the duo, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty also attended the concert. Have a look at the photos here-

Earlier, when Palak was spotted hiding her face while leaving after a dinner date with Ibrahim, it was speculated that the duo is in a relationship, However, Palak later revealed the real reason of hiding her face. She told Siddharth Kannan, "It's just friendship. There was all this conjecture and that's why I didn't pay any heed to it. We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It's just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn't just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that's it."

She added, "I have said that my mom keeps tracking me through pap pictures. That night I had told her one hour back that I have left for home. I was in Bandra. I was like 'mummy there's so much traffic. I am on my way home' and she was like 'fine.' Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like 's**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,' and the second she sent me that picture and said 'you bl***y liar.' I am like I'm sorry.' I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else."

On the work front, Palak Tiwari will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' While for Ibrahim, he is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

