'Phone in Bigg Boss...': Fans curious as Orry shares dance video with Janhvi Kapoor | WATCH

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is the internet sensation of late. From partying with star kids to making a wild card entry in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, Orry has swiftly made his way into the lives of social media users. Often called a liver, he dropped a dance video with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram on Sunday.

What made fans curious was him sharing a video and replying to Janhvi Kapoor while he was in Bigg Boss 17 house. In the viral video, Orry became the dancing partner of Janhvi Kapoor. While the actor donned a subtle salwar suit, Orry was in his element as they recreated Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's song Pinga. Sharing the video, Orry wrote, "#MastiAllTheTime."

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after Orry shared the video on his Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor was quick enough to comment on it and wrote, "Forgotten me for big boss." Replying to her, Orry commented, "Coming over first thing when I leave this house !!!!!" This caught the internet's attention who wondered if Orry was using a mobile phone inside Bigg Boss 17 house.

One user questioned, "phone in big boss house?" Another user wrote, "he was only there for one task. kal Archie’s party mein tha yeh." Yet another user wrote, "when you leave this house? How do you have a phone inside?"

Who is Orry?

Orhan Awatramani is a familiar face on the internet as he has been spotted partying with Kylie Jenner, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neeta Ambani, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar among other celebrities. He has become the default guest of every Bollywood party and the internet is okay with it. The socialite is Bollywood's BFF and will be soon seen in Bigg Boss 17 partying with the contestants.

