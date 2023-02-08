Not Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's Valentine's Day plan is with THIS person | Checkout

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra's Instagram upload

The global icon, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans by sharing her Valentine's day plans, and guess what it's not with her loving husband Nick Jonas. Yes, you read it right the desi girl has some special person to celebrate the day with. On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a video and just to break it to all her fans, the special person is the Titanic girl Celine Dion. This might have broken many hearts but the clip was an announcement video.

The video was about her upcoming movie 'Love Again', the actress shared the trailer release date of her upcoming film, 'Love Again'. The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video about her Valentine's Day plan which "involves Celine Dion", the Canadian singer known for her superhit track 'My Heart Will Go On' from the James Cameron directorial 'Titanic'.

She captioned the video, "YOU, Celine, Sam & I... let's make a plan for Valentine's Day. We're bringing you @loveagainmovie - trailer in ONE WEEK! @samheughan @celinedion."

With all the visually pleasing looks & moments, 'Love Again' is the one film everyone globally is looking forward to. The film, which also stars Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie, is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Recently, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas spoke about their daughter attending a public event for the first time. Speaking on the 'Today Show', Nick said, "It was really her first time out in public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special."

A few days back, Priyanka made some headlines after she revealed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress chose a momentous occasion for it. PeeCee and Malti Marie were all beaming with happiness as Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin and Joe attended the Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame ceremony. As the one-year-old made her first public appearance, she was joined by Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and her daughters.

