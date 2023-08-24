Nia Sharma shares BTS clip with Honey Singh from music video Soul

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nia Sharma shares BTS clip with Honey Singh

TV actress Nia Sharma has featured in several music videos and was recently seen in Honey Singh’s recent song Soul. Nia took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes clip with Honey Singh. She took to Instagram to share a video with Honey Singh is seen hugging and welcoming Nia in the coolest manner possible. Nia on the other hand, laughs and greets him in a similar manner.

Along with the video he wrote in the caption, “Found the cutest #BTS from the video #SOUL @yoyohoneysingh fan-girling moment. Dilli connect.”

Nia Sharma and Honey Singh collaborated for the first time on the Punjabi track. The music and the heartfelt lyrics were given by the rapper himself. Sharing the poster of the song on his Instagram account, he wrote that the track is solely dedicated to all independent women and is the special track of his lifetime.

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma gained fame after her lead role in the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai. She starred opposite Ravi Dubey in another television drama Jamai Raja, which was a hit among the masses. Nia Sharma also participated in the reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 10.

