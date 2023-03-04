Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya tells HC 'she & her kids have been thrown out...no financial support'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BEINGKHAN_F Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife informed the Bombay High Court that she and her two minor kids have been thrown out of her mother-in-law's residence in suburban Mumbai and they have no financial support. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, appearing for the actor's wife, told a bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik that the situation between the estranged couple was hostile.

The bench was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeking a direction to his estranged wife to produce his children before the court. The 48-year-old actor had claimed that his wife had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and the change of location was affecting their education as they were not attending school.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife had been living with the children at her mother-in-law's residence in Mumbai. Last week, the high court had suggested the couple to amicably resolve issues related to the children and sought to know from the wife about their education.

On Friday, advocate Siddiquee told the court that the actor's wife and her two children -- a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son -- have been thrown out of the home with just Rs 81 in her possession. The three are now living with a relative, he said, adding that while the boy was too young to say anything, the girl has categorically refused to meet her father. The court directed advocate Siddiquee to put all these details in an affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing after a week.

Meanwhile, after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui alleged that the actor threw her and their kids out of their house, sources close to the actor dismissed the claims. Responding to the video, sources close to Nawazuddin said, “Aaliya Siddiqui has said that she was not allowed to enter the house but the truth is Nawazuddin has already named the property on his Ammi, Mehrunisa Siddiqui, so Nawaz is devoid of any decision-making power on anyone's entrance in the property. The caretaker of Mehrunisa Siddiqui states that only her grand kids are allowed in the property and no one else as the property belongs to her now.”

(With PTI inputs)

