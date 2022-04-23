Are Navya Naveli-Siddhant Chaturvedi dating? Former deletes comments from actor's IG post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAVYA, SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Navya Naveli-Siddhant Chaturvedi are speculated to be spending time together in Rishikesh.

The Bollywood galore is abuzz with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and actor Siddhant Chaturvedi's dating rumours. They have been given the title of new lovebirds of the tinsel town. Well, what led to all these speculations were the mushy comments and fun banter exchanges that took place between them on Instagram. We often witnessed the duo dropping cute comments on each other's Instagram posts. But, recently, what caught everyone's attention was the absence of Navya's old comments on the actor's profile. It is believed that she deleted the comments and even edited her own profile. Meanwhile, these actions have made the speculation even stronger and fans are convinced that something is cooking between them.

Navya and Siddhant are often seen leaving cryptic emojis such as those of the sun and moon on each other's posts. Navya and Siddhant's recent post had triggered fans on believing that they are dating. Navya had posted two pictures of herself on Monday that showed her on the rooftop at a hill station. She captioned the post, "Photographed by the moon," following emojis of a moon, a crescent moon, and a star. She also added ‘On the moon’, as the location tag of her post.

Meanwhile, Siddhant had also posted a picture from the mountains. He wrote, "There's a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…" Navya had left a 'sun' emoticon on Siddhant’s picture.

Siddhant also posted a reel on his Instagram, showcasing his times in what looks like Rishikesh. Adding more fuel to the fire, he captioned it, "Apna Mann aur Moon, dono clear! (smiley emoji)."

These emoji exchanges were enough for their fans to connect the dots and declare that they are in a relationship. Amid the rumours, Navya deleted the smiling sun emoji comment that she had posted on Siddhant's picture. She also edited her Instagram post, to make the caption read, "photographed by the (star emoji)."

On the work front, Siddhant is currently busy shooting with Ananya Panday for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', which is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar. Adarsh Gourav is also a part of the upcoming film.