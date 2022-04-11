Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ALIABHATT National Pet Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Varun Dhawan, celebs who are proud pet parents

Today is National Pet Day and it is celebrated by many in different countries. It is true that pets give us unconditional love and care. They become family members and during this time of crisis, a National Pet Day is a unique opportunity to dedicate a day to your pet. As many countries/people in the world celebrate National Pet Day today, we must not forget those animals that do not have a home and are struggling every day to survive. There are a number of celebrities who have always supported the idea of adopting pets. On this wonderful day, here's looking at some Bollywood celebrities who can't do it with their furry friends. Enlisting a round-up of some celebrities who can't do without their pets:

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's pet, Shyloh, is her best buddy. Kapoor is frequently spotted spending peaceful time with her all-time bestie.

Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit Samrat's devotion to his dog Drogo has resulted in an Instagram account especially for the adorable canine. We can't get enough of how adorable these two are.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is an animal lover and she has not one, not two but four pets. Besides her dance routines, Patani frequently posts images of Bella, Jasmine, Goku, and Keety on social media. The actress also has an Instagram account dedicated to pictures of her pets.

Anushka Sharma

Dude is very close to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma's heart. The actress has uploaded numerous photos of herself spending quality time with him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has a series on social media titled 'Diaries of Diana'. Ahter she tied the knot, she and Nick have adopted Gino and Panda, to complete the family.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt adores cats. The actress continues to express her affection for her cats by posting photographs of them on Instagram. She has a cat named Edward, who is her all time favourite companion.

Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon has Disco and Phoebe. The actress keeps sharing videos and images of her furry friends often cuddling or playing with her.

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are a power couple, but its only a party when their pooch is in their Instagram-worthy frame.