Nagarjuna calls his alleged 'statements' on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce 'nonsense'

Highlights In October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media

They met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010

After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 2017

Just when it seemed that the dust had settled on the Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna had to go public on Thursday (January 27) to clear the air on his stand on the matter. In recent media reports, Nagarjuna had been quoted as saying that it was Samantha who had pushed for the divorce and not Naga Chaitanya, who's the superstar's son. A number of Telugu publications even claimed that Nagarjuna had discussed the issue with them.

The reports are said to have upset both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, which provoked Nagarjuna to make his displeasure with the media known to all.

Requesting the media to stop spreading "rumours", Nagarjuna said: "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense! I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news."

He concluded his message with the hashtag: "#GiveNewsNotRumours."

On the day the couple announced their separation, Nagarjuna reacted on social media. He wrote, "With a heavy heart, let me say this! whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength (sic)."

Previously, Naga Chaitanya also talked about his split with Samantha during a press meet for his recent release Bangarraju. Naga Chaitanya said, "It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation."

Earlier, there have been speculations around the real reason for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. One of the theories claimed that the Akkineni family objected to Samantha's bold scenes in The Family Man 2 and was against her decision of doing dance numbers in movies. Samantha's Oo Antava song in Pushpa: The Rise has become a raging hit.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce on their respective social media handles on October 2nd, 2021. But recently Samantha deleted the post from her Instagram page which has stirred up speculations about their reunion.

-with IANS inputs