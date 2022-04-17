Millind Gaba ties the knot with ladylove Pria Beniwal; FIRST photos out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHEART_NILESH Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss OTT fame Millind Gaba has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal. The two got married on April 16 in a lavish ceremony in Delhi. Millind and Pria looked stunning on their special day in colour-coordinated outfits. While Pria looked beautiful in a heavily embroidered rust lehenga, Millind complimented her in a matching coloured sherwani. Several pictures of their wedding which are now going viral on social media, look straight out of a fairytale.

In one of the pictures, Millind couple be seen kissing Pria's forehead while in another one, the singer went on his knees to propose his love. The much-in-love couple got hitched in the presence of all their close family and friends.

Ahead of their wedding on April 16, the couple hosted grand pre-wedding festivities for their close friends and family. Several celebrities from the television and music industry were present to bless the couple as they kickstart a new phase of their life. Singer Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina, Balraj Syal, Prine Narula and others, attended the engagement ceremony. Milind and Pria looked like a match made in heaven.

Milind looked dapper in a black suit while Pria made heads turn in a silver sequins lehenga. Indeed, they both complimented each other. Several celebrities took to their respective social media platforms and shared glimpses of their engagement. The couple also hosted their mehendi ceremony. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt post-wedding bash: Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor dazzle in inside pics from night

On the professional front, Millind Gaba is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know and Yaar Mod Do. He made his debut as an actor in the Punjabi film Stupid 7. He also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. On the other hand, Pria Beniwal is a fashion blogger.