Millind Gaba gets engaged to girlfriend Pria Beniwal; Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary and others attend | WATCH

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba and his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal exchanged rings in a grand ceremony. Ahead of their wedding on April 16, the couple hosted a grand pre-wedding event for their close friends and family. Several celebrities from the television and music industry were present to bless the couple as they kickstart a new phase of their life. Singer Mika Singh, Sapna Choudhary, Suyyash Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Guru Randhawa, Suresh Raina, Balraj Syal, Prine Narula and others, attended the engagement ceremony.

Several pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced online in which the couple can be seen having fun with the guests.

Take a look:

Milind and Pria looked like a match made in heaven. Milind looked dapper in a black suit while Pria made heads turn in a silver sequins lehenga. Indeed, thy both complimented wach other.

Several celebraties took to their respective social media platfroms and shared the glimpses from their engagement. Check them out here:

Millind and Pria's roka ceremony took place in 2020. They have reportedly been together for four years now.

On the work front, Millind Gaba is known for his songs Nazar Lag Jayegi, She Don't Know and Yaar Mod Do. He made his debut as an actor in the Punjabi film Stupid 7. He also appeared in Bigg Boss OTT. Meanwhile, Pria Beniwal is a fashion blogger.