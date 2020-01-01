Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: January 01, 2020 15:53 IST
Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts
Image Source : TWITTER

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem.

Fox News reported on Tuesday that Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased from Carey's account.

"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation, a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.

The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

The micro-blogging platform said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card.

It is still not known if Carey's mobile number was compromised too.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" helped the superstar to become the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

The 49-year-old singer's first big hit was "Vision of Love" in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000.

Three hits came in the 2000s before "All I Want for Christmas" would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.

Write a comment

Ent Year Ender 2019
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News