Manoj Bajpayee calls himself 'cheap labour'; DENIES getting 'Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan-Type' fees

Manoj Bajpayee, who gained attention for his first web series, The Family Man, has said that he did not get the kind of money he should have for the show. He spoke about how most actors are underpaid and revealed that the same platform would spend crores of rupees on a star or a white actor.

In an appearance on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, the actor was asked if he received 'Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan-type fees’ for The Family Man. To which, Manoj responded, "Yeh OTT wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay big stars. I did not get the kind of money I should have for The Family Man." He added, "Gora aayega, show karega toh de denge (If a white actor does the show, they will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labour. Similarly, I am the cheap labour here."

"They will give a lot of money if Jack Ryan comes and does the role," further he added.

About The Family Man

One of the most talked-about Hindi web series, stars Manoj as Shrikant Tiwari, who is a middle-class man secretly working as a senior officer in the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASK) and does everything in his strength and might to save his country. Caught up between his duty to the nation and his own family, this series captures the essence of being a public officer. The show is tempered with humour that makes it enjoyable and will instil in you the patriotic spirit.

What's next for Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the film, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. He played the role of an ordinary lawyer who is seen fighting for justice for a girl who is the victim of a sexual assault. Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Bhanushali Studios, the movie reunites Manoj and Suparn Verma, who previously worked together on the acclaimed series The Family Man.

Manoj-starrer 'Joram' is set to be screened at the upcoming Durban International Film Festival (DIFF) next month. Directed by Devashish Makhija, the hard-hitting psychological thriller is about a hunted displaced man, who is on the run to protect his daughter.

