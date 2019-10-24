Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

Wishing actress Mallika Sherawat a very happy birthday through these lesser-known facts.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 8:38 IST
Representative News Image

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actres you probably didn't know

Actress Mallika Sherawat has been one of the most discussed celebrities- thanks to her bold scenes in films, Hollywood presence, Cannes look and much more. Born on 24 October 1976, she comes from a very conservative family from Hisar, Haryana. The actress faced many hurdles during the initial days of her career. She began her career through various TV commercials and music videos like Lak Tunoo etc. Ever since her entry in Bollywood, she has never looked back. She has worked in a lot of films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shaadi Se Pehle and Welcome among others. Not only this, she bagged Hollywood projects like Hisss and Politics of Love.

The actress is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and to celebrate her special day, we list down 7 interesting and unknown facts about her which you probably didn't know. Have a look:

1. Mallika's real name is Reema Lamba. 

View this post on Instagram

✨🌺 No make up No filter #natural #makeupfree

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on

2. She has a degree in philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University. Before entering Bollywood, she was an air hostess.

India Tv - Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

3. Her father wanted her to become an IAS but she always wanted to be an actress.

India Tv - Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actress you probably d

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actress you probably d

4. Mallika became the first Indian woman to get an offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

View this post on Instagram

Close up 💋#portrait

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) on

5. Apart from Hindi, she has featured in Bruno Mars's parody video of Salt "N" Pepa's "Whatta Man." 

6. Her marriage to Karan Singh Gill lasted only for a year (2000-2001).

India Tv - Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

7. She has received honorary citizenship in Los Angeles in 2009. 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

 

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySiddharth Shukla’s co-star accuses him of sexual harassment Next Story  