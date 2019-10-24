Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting facts about Murder actress you probably didn't know

Happy Birthday Mallika Sherawat: 7 interesting lesser-known facts about Murder actres you probably didn't know

Actress Mallika Sherawat has been one of the most discussed celebrities- thanks to her bold scenes in films, Hollywood presence, Cannes look and much more. Born on 24 October 1976, she comes from a very conservative family from Hisar, Haryana. The actress faced many hurdles during the initial days of her career. She began her career through various TV commercials and music videos like Lak Tunoo etc. Ever since her entry in Bollywood, she has never looked back. She has worked in a lot of films like Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Shaadi Se Pehle and Welcome among others. Not only this, she bagged Hollywood projects like Hisss and Politics of Love.

The actress is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and to celebrate her special day, we list down 7 interesting and unknown facts about her which you probably didn't know. Have a look:

1. Mallika's real name is Reema Lamba.

2. She has a degree in philosophy from Miranda House, Delhi University. Before entering Bollywood, she was an air hostess.

3. Her father wanted her to become an IAS but she always wanted to be an actress.

4. Mallika became the first Indian woman to get an offer to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

5. Apart from Hindi, she has featured in Bruno Mars's parody video of Salt "N" Pepa's "Whatta Man."

6. Her marriage to Karan Singh Gill lasted only for a year (2000-2001).

7. She has received honorary citizenship in Los Angeles in 2009.

