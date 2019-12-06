Meezaan Jaaferi's birthday wish for rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda is all hearts

Meezaan Jaaferi is rumoured to be dating Navya

Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi, who made his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production Malaal often hit headlines for personal life. He is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Though Meezaan has denied dating rumours, nothing seems to have convinced their fans. Now, Meezaan's birthday wish for Navya has only added fuel to the fire.

It's Navya's birthday and Meezaan took to his Instagram story to share a beautiful picture of the celebrity kid. He shared a monochrome photo of Navya in which she is holding an umbrella. Though her face is not visible as the photo has been clicked from behind, there's no doubt that it is her.“Happy birthday to my absolute favourite person,'' she wrote with hearts all over.

Meezaan has always maintained that they are good friends as their friends' circle is same. However, when the duo went together for Swiss vacation, it raised many eyebrows.

For unversed, during promotions of his debut film Malaal, Meezaan said he would like to marry Navya, kill Ananya Panday and hook-up with Sara.

When he was asked when he will admit to his relationship, he said, "Why will I admit it when there is no relationship? There is no relationship, okay? We're friends. Friends ka bhi ek relationship hota hai. It's not a boyfriend-girlfriend dating relationship. Just cause we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, by the way, that doesn't mean, 'Oh, we're dating,'".

On a related note, Malaal released this year in July. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, Malaal also marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal.

Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan also took to Instagram to wish their dearest Navya. While AB shared a selfie and wrote, ''Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks'', Shweta wrote, ''Happy Birthday Nablooz you light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you Cheezu ! Love you crazy loads'', alongside Navya's smiling photo.

