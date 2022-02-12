Madhuri Dixit pens adorable birthday wish for husband Shriram Nene; Sanjay Kapoor, Armaan Malik drop love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit has poured love for her husband Dr Shriram Nene's birthday on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a video montage of various pictures of them together over the years. She set Armaan Malik's song 'You' in the backdrop and penned the caption, "My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart and the best father in the world, Happy Birthday #Birthday #Husband."

In no time, her post was bombarded with reactions from her fans and friends from the industry. Singer Armaan Malik said, "So precious." Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished Dr Nene, "Happy birthday." One of the users said, "U both are legit goals." Another said, "The love you both have for each other>>>>"

Madhuri Dixit had married Shriram Nene, a doctor, in 1999. She then relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005. Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri will soon be debuting in the digital world through the upcoming suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled 'The Fame Game.' It will premiere on February 25.

-with ANI inputs