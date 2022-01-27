Title of Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut series changed to 'The Fame Game' from 'Finding Anamika'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MADHURI DIXIT Title of Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut series changed

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix series 'The Fame Game', which is slated to release on February 25. The story revolves around Bollywood icon Anamika Anand, who has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade. The title of the series has been changed to 'The Fame Game' from 'Finding Anamika'. The series will be released on Netflix.

Madhuri also shared the post about 'The Fame Game' on her verified Instagram account. "Ajnabi si hai uski duniya. Ankahi si hai uski kahani. Par ab woh aa rahi hai apni kahani lekar duniya ke samne. 'The Fame Game' series premieres 25th February, only on Netflix! (sic)" she wrote.



The official synopsis of the show reads: Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. ‘The Fame Game’ (formerly known as Finding Anamika) will take us into the world of superstar Anamika played by the evergreen, ever-gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene! Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment the series marks her streaming debut and we cannot wait for what it has in store!‘The Fame Game’ will be released on February 25 - exclusively on Netflix!"

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. It is all set to take us on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress’s life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.