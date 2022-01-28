Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood divas ageing in reverse

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL HANDLES Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Raveena Tandon to Madhuri Dixit, Bollywood divas aging in reverse

Age is just a number! Bollywood divas have time and again proved this quote after they said no to growing old. From stunning the red carpet to acing a public appearance, our favourite actresses have shown us how to slay in their late 40s. Like old wine, actresses including Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit and others just seem to be getting better with age. They have aged so gracefully that they look elegant and absolutely riveting.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

One of the most beautiful women in the world, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 48 November 01, 2022. Born in Mangalore, she has held a prime position under the spotlight since the very inception of her acting career. Apart from acting, what made her an irrepressible star is her exceptional sartorial choices on the national as well as international platforms. From winning the Miss World crown to appearing at Cannes Film Festival for years, Aishwarya always made headlines with her notable fashion choices. Not just this, her recent media appearances and photoshoots prove that she is ageing, in reverse.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora time and again raised the hotness quotient with her sartorial fashion choices. The actress is an absolute head turner. From her graceful saree looks to sensuous bikini choices and from her sultry backless dresses to chic faux leather outfits, there's hardly a dress or a look that Malaika can't carry with grace. She not only rules the internet with her stunning looks but make moms of her feel jealous with sassiness he dons at this age.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon, who is receiving immense love from the audiences for the recently launched 'Aranyak,' is 47-year-old. Shocked right? So are we! She's still one of the fittest and the most charming Bollywood actresses, who has only grown prettier with every passing year. Raveena rose to fame with her 1994 film Mohra and later got the tag of Mast Mast girl, for her popular song of the film ‘Tu cheez Badi hai mast mast,’ and the actress is still keeping to the title.

Tabu

One of the most beautiful, talented and versatile actress Tabu turned 51 in November, last year. Undoubtedly she looks like a new-age diva even at this age. You know why? Because she never misses out on her gym and exercise. From showcasing a variety of roles on the big screen to making her mark with her elegance, Tabu has entertained the viewers over many years.

Madhuri Dixit

She truly defines the term, 'yummy mummy!' Who would believe she is 54 and mother of two? Madhuri Dixit keeps breaking the internet with her gorgeous pictures. She is the epitome of grace and never fails to impress her fans with her style and fashion sense. From ethnic wear to western outfits the actress ace the art of dressing up and carrying herself with poise.