Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANON Kriti Sanon on gaining weight for Mimi: I used to have 'poori-halwa-chana' as breakfast

The young and charming Kriti Sanon is spending some quality time with family in lockdown, whipping up some drool-worthy delicacies, and taking guitar lessons. The actress was recently caught catching up with her fans during a LIVE session on Saturday. The Luka Chupi actor was seen talking about her upcoming movie ‘Mimi’ where she is playing the role of a surrogate mother, who has an aspiration of becoming an actress but due to circumstances ends up in this arrangement.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is inspired by Samruddhi Porey-directed movie Mala Aai Vhaaychya, which won the National Award for best feature film in Marathi in 2011. On talking about the movie, Kriti said, "Mimi is the only film which I said yes after hearing the idea but not the script. When I heard the script later, I realized the role has a lot to offer to me as an actor."

During the interaction, Kriti also revealed that she gained 15 kilos for Mimi. "We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he didn’t want the character to have a chiseled face. Since I have a high-metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even Yoga!"

Talking about what she ate to increase weight, Kriti said, "I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice!"

The director of the film Laxman Utekar in an interview with PTI said, "We have one introductory song left to be shot with Kriti. We have actors from the UK as part of the song and we won’t be able to shoot the song till the time the international flights are inactive."

'Mimi' marks the second collaboration of the trio of Kriti, actor Pankaj Tripathi and the director, after last year's 'Luka Chuppi.' The upcoming film also features actors Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage