Kollywood actor Pandu succumbs to COVID-19; condolences pour in on social media

Every day is filled with gloomy news ever since the second wave of COVID-19 struck our country. While many are grieving the loss of their loved ones, others are rushing here and there for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, injections, and whatnot. A lot of eminent personalities and celebrities have recently lost their battle to the virus and now another name has been added to the list. It is that of popular Kollywood actor Pandu who is popular for his comic roles in films. The supporting actor was 74 and was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Chennai. Sadly, his wife Kumudha is still battling in the hospital’s intensive care unit. The couple is parents to three sons.

On the professional front, Pandu made his foray into the acting world through Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. He has even played a supporting role in Agathiyan starrer Kadhal Kottai which also featured Thala Ajith. Pandu is also known for having designed the AIADMK (then ADMK) party symbol and also the Tamil Nadu Tourism Logo. He was recently seen in Itly alongside Kovai Sarala and Urvashi.

The sad news of Pandu's demise was shared by none other than actor Manobala who took to Twitter and wrote, "Rip Pandu..He passed away early morning today due to covid."

There were many others who shared condolences as soon as they came to know of the shocking news. Some of the tributes came in from-- producer Dhananjayan who wrote, "Better to switch off from all social media for some time. Very shocking to read this morning's news. #RIPPandu sir, one of the finest human beings and actors."

While Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted, "When actors like Goundamani Uncle and Senthil sir were ruling the 90s, he held his own with his unique style, expressions and dialogue delivery. Rest in peace, Pandu sir, you will be missed."

